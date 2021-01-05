Menu
Sorry, We're Closed Sign
Business

Popular Rocky seafood venue closes permanently

Melanie Plane
5th Jan 2021 10:52 AM
Popular Rockhampton seafood venue Port Scallywag has announced its permanent closure.

The restaurant, located at the Fitzroy Motor Boat Club on Quay Street, announced the devastating decision Tuesday morning.

It comes after the restaurant closed for a number of months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions, before reopening in early December 2020.

In a post on social media, Port Scallywag operators said the restaurant would be closed for the foreseeable future.

"We have decided that we can no longer keep the restaurant open," the post read.

"As a new year brings new priorities, as we focus on our mental health and families.

"We are very grateful for your continued support through these tough times."

The post went on to encourage any customers with gift vouchers to contact invoiceportscallyway@gmail.com

