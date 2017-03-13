34°
Popular Rocky servo open for business again

Michelle Gately
| 13th Mar 2017 8:52 AM
WORK UNDERWAY: The Caltex Truckstop in North Rockhampton has been fenced off.
WORK UNDERWAY: The Caltex Truckstop in North Rockhampton has been fenced off.

MONDAY 9AM: THE North Rockhampton Truckstop is once again open for business.

National media manager Sally Oelerich yesterday confirmed works had finished and the remaining temporary fencing would be removed today.

"We appreciate our customers' patience and apologise for any inconvenience,” she said.

The popular service station had been closed since Friday, March 3.

TUESDAY 12.20PM: CALTEX have confirmed their North Rockhampton Truckstop will be closed for some time, but have promised a solution for customers by week's end.

National media manager Sally Oelerich said contracted works on the site would begin immediately, with no set date for completion yet.

"However - as is evidenced by the keen interest from The Morning Bulletin's readers - customers obviously rely on this popular location,” she said.

"Caltex Australia will have a portable sales shed by the end of the weekend so the site can be back open for fuel business.”

SATURDAY 1:20PM: A SPOKESPERSON for Caltex has confirmed the North Rockhampton Truckstop has been closed for maintenance work since Friday.

National media manager Sally Oelerich said contractors were assessing the scope of the work needed and for the safety of employees, franchisees and customers, the company felt it was best to close the site while work was underway.

She said the company hoped the site would re-open as soon as possible, but did not have a firm date for the completion of works yet.

12PM: ONE of North Rockhampton's busiest truckstops has been fenced off with little explanation.

The Morning Bulletin understands the Caltex Truckstop on Yaamba Rd has been closed for renovations, but could not confirm any other information.

The Morning Bulletin is seeking information from the truckstop and Caltex about what the renovations involve and how long the service station is expected to be shut.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Popular Rocky servo open for business again

WORK UNDERWAY: The Caltex Truckstop in North Rockhampton has been fenced off.

The remaining temporary fencing should be removed today.

Love your brain today for lifelong benefits

GROWING CONCERN: Brain Week sheds light on thousands of Queenslanders living with dementia.

Today marks the start of Brain Awareness Week

