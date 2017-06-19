Popular Rocky venue gets $12M facelift

AN historic $12 million overhaul of the Rockhampton Courthouse is expected to generate jobs and help serve the community for generations to come.

Attorney-General and Justice Minister Yvette D'Ath yesterday announced a $12m upgrade of the building, including a redesign and replacement of the roof and facade, new glazing, improved disability access and air conditioning upgrades.

Mrs D'Ath said the courthouse on the corner of East and Fitzroy streets needed an overhaul due to water damage and wear.

Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne said the works would generate an estimated 18 jobs.

"The restoration of this central asset is a vote of confidence in our CBD and the surrounding community. It will generate an estimated 18 jobs," Mr Byrne said.

"This is a good result for Rockhampton and a good result for justice."

Mrs D'Ath said the Government was investing in court infrastructure across the state.

"In addition to the funding for the Rockhampton Courthouse, the Palaszczuk Government has allocated $8.5 million in the Budget for priority courthouse works across the State, where the need is greatest," Mrs D'Ath said.

"Over the next five years, we are investing $31.6 million to expand and upgrade audio-visual equipment across Queensland court houses, improving court efficiency, and giving greater flexibility to vulnerable or remote witnesses."