Popular Stockland Rockhampton business on the market

The Jamaica Blue franchise in Stockland Rockhampton is for sale. It was refurbished in August.

LOOKING for a new direction in 2018?

The sale of a popular Stockland Rockhampton café could be your perfect opportunity.

The Jamaica Blue franchise has been operating in the centre since 2000 and is located near the newly developed H&M store, close to The Terrace dining area.

Drew Eide, general manager of Jamaica Blue, said the previous owners of many years were looking for a new direction and had chosen not to renew their agreement with the brand.

However, he reassured customers that the café would continue to operate as normal until a new owner was found.

"We're very committed to Rockhampton and very much want to continue to operate in this centre,” he said.

The 35sq m kiosk café was extensively refurbished in August and includes 60sq m of seating.

An advertisement for the franchise on the company's website highlights the benefits of the café's existing customer base and established reputation both in Rockhampton and around the country.

"As a Jamaica Blue franchisee you will receive expert led training in all areas required to run a successful café business including barista skills, management, marketing and operations,” the advertisement states.

"In addition to the comprehensive training, ongoing support is provided allowing you to focus on running your business with confidence.”

Mr. Eide said there were plenty of opportunities for new business owners.

"We're looking for people that are passionate about coffee and customer experience and those who might be keen to learn more about running their own small business,” he said.