Popular Stockland Rockhampton fashion store relocates

A Rockhampton store closed last week with a big 50% off everything sale.

ONE of the region's most recognisable youth female fashion stores is set to relocate its site at Stockland Rockhampton

Supré held its "Seeya Sale” last week, with plenty of shoppers taking advantage of 50% off everthing.

READ: 'Stunning' new retailer for Rocky.

READ: Harris Scarfe reveals Rocky opening date.

However, fans of the store needn't worry too much with a spokesperson for Stockland Rockhampton confirming discussions were underway about future opportunities at the region's biggest shopping centre.

The move is just one of many in Stockland's dynamic shopping scene.

Shoppers are eagerly anticipating the arrival of Harris Scarfe, Pillow Talk HOME and Emma and Roe in coming weeks.

The Emma and Roe concept. Emma and Roe

A Stockland Rockhampton spokerson said Supré had now vacated its premises at the centre.

"We are in discussions with Supré in regard to future opportunities within the centre,” the spokesperson said.

"We will soon begin reconfiguring the space to accommodate the new Emma & Roe, as announced recently, as well as another exciting, new retailer to be announced soon.”

Supré is a womenswear chain aimed at the youth market with 133 stores across Australia and New Zealand.

Owned by the Cotton On Group, it is known for fashion items and basics at an affordable price point.

The Morning Bulletin has previously reported the Emma and Roe shop would open in May in a new 58 sq m store located next to Williams Shoes and opposite customer care.

Emma and Roe, a branch of Michael Hill Jewellers, offers charm jewellery custom designed to allow customers to express their personal style.

The Emma and Roe collection includes more than 680 charms, along with matching bracelets, stoppers and safety chains in silver, gold, diamonds, leather or handcrafted Italian glass.

Harris Scarfe, which will occupy 2,313 square metres of retail floor space next to The Reject Shop, is expected to open on April 6.

Pillow Talk HOME is also opening in the centre on April 15, with a new store to be located in the former RT Edwards space near Kmart.

Comment has been sought from Supré.