Popular Stockland Rockhampton store closes its doors

The doors have closed at popular Stockland Rockhampton store, Yogurtland.

THE doors have closed at a popular Stockland Rockhampton franchise store, Yogurtland.

Disappointed customers have contacted The Morning Bulletin about the closure, which occured last week.

The store opened back in February 2014 and favourable customer reports soon followed.

The Morning Bulletin contacted the telephone number for the Rockhampton store, with the person on the other end confirming the closure but referring any further comment to the company's head office.

We are waiting for a response from Yogurtland Australia.

Meanwhile, The Morning Bulletin has also sought a response from Stockland Rockhampton management about future plans for the site with one expected within the hour.

Yogurtland offers a delicious range of frozen yogurts and toppings.

The centre has undergone much change in recent times with a lot of new arrivals, including Napolean Perdis, Universal Store and Harris Scarfe.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
