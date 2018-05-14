Popular takeaway business expands to second Rocky store

TASTE BUDS: Suzie and Annie from Ninja Sushi Burrito store at Northside Plaza with thier signature Salmon and Crispy Chicken sushi Buritto.

CALLING all sushi lovers in Central Queensland.

There's even more chances to enjoy this tasty meal.

Business owner Dennis Han has opened the doors to a second Ninja Sushi Burrito store at Northside Plaza in Rockhampton.

The store opened about two weeks ago.

Mr Han said the positive feedback he received about his Allenstown Square store inspired him to expand his business.

Ninja Sushi Burrito offers fresh sushi burritos, sushi, sashimi, Japanese hot dishes and bubble tea.

Mr Han arrived in Rockhampton 13 years ago, and became a student at CQUniversity where he studied Information Technology and earned a Masters.

Once he finished his studies, Mr Han worked within the field.

In the past six years, he has been involved in businesses across the Beef Capital.

After being employed at CQUniversity, Mr Han became the owner of Gloria Jeans Cafe in Stockland Rockhampton which he still runs.

Originally from China, Mr Han has been associated with the food industry as his family have been business owners.

In 2016, Mr Han opened the Ninja Sushi Burrito at Allenstown Square, which he said was given a warm response within the community.

The business owner enjoys working in the food industry, and preferred it from his previous role in IT.

Working in hospitality has allowed him to serve the community and be more involved in society.