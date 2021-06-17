Popular theatre restaurant celebrates 40 years of business

Next month, Footlights Theatre Restaurant in Yeppoon will be celebrating 40 years of business. Picture: Contributed

The owners of the popular Footlights Theatre Restaurant in Yeppoon will mark 40 years of business next month with a massive celebration to reminisce many highlights and deliver plenty of laughs.

In 1981, Kaye and Garyth Walpole kicked off their theatrical journey in Geelong, Victoria, before moving to the Capricorn Coast to share their love of entertaining and performing with the local seaside community.

Fast forward four decades, and Footlights has provided more than 100 actors with the opportunity to enhance and improve their performance skills, across more than 5000 shows, while entertaining thousands of diners.

A must-see for visitors to the Capricorn Coast, the unique dining experience includes a three-course dinner while being entertained by a two-hour comical variety show, the only one of its kind in the region.

Kaye and Garyth said they were thrilled to have reached this milestone and were excited to share it with the Capricorn Coast community with a special show on July 17.

"We consider ourselves very fortunate to have a life filled with love and laughter," they said.

"The secret to our longevity has been teamwork - writing, directing, performing, cooking - in other words everything it takes to run a successful business.

"We sincerely thank everyone that has participated and supported us through our 40 years. Long may we continue."

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll said she was proud of the Footlights team for their incredible achievement.

"Our region is so fortunate to have such distinctive and professional operators such as Kaye and Garyth delivering entertainment and hospitality that is second to none," Ms Carroll said.

"We congratulate them on their 40 years in business and hope to see them around for many more."

To book your seats for Footlights' 40th Birthday Celebrations, go to www.footlights.com.au or call 4939 2399.