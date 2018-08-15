Popular TV personality's deadly surprise for CQ students

CELEBRATING: St Brendan's Dancers at the NAIDOC event at Yeppoon High.

MORE than 1200 people including teachers, students, parents, guardians and special guest Jack Wilson aka Deadly Ninja Warrior attended NAIDOC celebrations at Yeppoon State High School on Monday for one very active and entertaining event.

The annual NAIDOC parade "Because of her we can” was opened with a welcome to country by Wade Mann and followed by singers Caitlyn Hughs and Dave Dowe.

The St Brendan's College dancers put on an evoking dance.

It was followed by heartfelt speeches by acting deputy principal Dani Pozzetti and community education counsellor Kelly Carter along with award presentations by Capricorn Indigenous Mob representatives Evelyn Carte and Rod Ivey.

Singers Caitlyn Hughs and Dave Dowe.

The highlight of the day was keynote speaker Wilson who spoke with passion about his life journey as a young indigenous boy living in Cairns to becoming the well-known celebrity he is today.

The proud Kalkadoon man, who has a strong passion for life, health and fitness, became famous for his amazing talent on the Nine Network's Australian Ninja Warrior competition.

Students with their favourite Ninja.

Event co-ordinator Ms Carter said it was incredible to see the connection the students had towards Wilson.

"Since the NAIDOC celebrations, I have had many students commenting on what an amazing inspiration Jack was to them,” Ms Carter said.

"I believe it is important to have role models such as Jack who are leading the way through not only their words, but through their actions.

"Jack really got on the ground level with our students and worked on building real connections.

Logan Steers with Ninja Jack Wilson.

"His positive attitude and easy-going nature have made him an inspiration for young indigenous and non-indigenous people across the nation.”

Ms Carter's sentiments were confirmed when student Briny Kershaw said it was great to meet Wilson.

"It made coming to school so fun,” Briny said.