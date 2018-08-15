Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CELEBRATING: St Brendan's Dancers at the NAIDOC event at Yeppoon High.
CELEBRATING: St Brendan's Dancers at the NAIDOC event at Yeppoon High.
Community

Popular TV personality's deadly surprise for CQ students

Trish Bowman
by
15th Aug 2018 3:00 PM

MORE than 1200 people including teachers, students, parents, guardians and special guest Jack Wilson aka Deadly Ninja Warrior attended NAIDOC celebrations at Yeppoon State High School on Monday for one very active and entertaining event.

The annual NAIDOC parade "Because of her we can” was opened with a welcome to country by Wade Mann and followed by singers Caitlyn Hughs and Dave Dowe.

The St Brendan's College dancers put on an evoking dance.

It was followed by heartfelt speeches by acting deputy principal Dani Pozzetti and community education counsellor Kelly Carter along with award presentations by Capricorn Indigenous Mob representatives Evelyn Carte and Rod Ivey.

Singers Caitlyn Hughs and Dave Dowe.
Singers Caitlyn Hughs and Dave Dowe.

The highlight of the day was keynote speaker Wilson who spoke with passion about his life journey as a young indigenous boy living in Cairns to becoming the well-known celebrity he is today.

The proud Kalkadoon man, who has a strong passion for life, health and fitness, became famous for his amazing talent on the Nine Network's Australian Ninja Warrior competition.

Students with their favourite Ninja.
Students with their favourite Ninja.

Event co-ordinator Ms Carter said it was incredible to see the connection the students had towards Wilson.

"Since the NAIDOC celebrations, I have had many students commenting on what an amazing inspiration Jack was to them,” Ms Carter said.

"I believe it is important to have role models such as Jack who are leading the way through not only their words, but through their actions.

"Jack really got on the ground level with our students and worked on building real connections.

Logan Steers with Ninja Jack Wilson.
Logan Steers with Ninja Jack Wilson.

"His positive attitude and easy-going nature have made him an inspiration for young indigenous and non-indigenous people across the nation.”

Ms Carter's sentiments were confirmed when student Briny Kershaw said it was great to meet Wilson.

"It made coming to school so fun,” Briny said.

deadly naidoc naidoc week tmbcommunity tmbeducation yeppoon state high school
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Police find 'horrific scene' after teen allegedly stabs mum

    premium_icon Police find 'horrific scene' after teen allegedly stabs mum

    Crime A TRAIL of blood was found throughout the house leading to the 36-year-old woman who was barely conscious with over 10 stab wounds.

    Yeppoon student's bright idea to support local businesses

    premium_icon Yeppoon student's bright idea to support local businesses

    News ST BRENDAN'S college student is developing his very own app.

    Lucky escape for passengers in CQ car and truck smash

    premium_icon Lucky escape for passengers in CQ car and truck smash

    News PHOTOS: Truck was carrying an explosive material used in mine blasts

    REVEALED: Former test player announced as new Capras coach

    premium_icon REVEALED: Former test player announced as new Capras coach

    News INTERNATIONAL player brings wealth of knowledge to CQ side

    Local Partners