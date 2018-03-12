Popular TV presenter returning to Rocky for week-long event

TELEVISION presenter Samantha Heathwood is coming back to her roots for Beef Australia 2018.

Samantha Heathwood has been a part of the regional Australian media landscape for more than a decade.

After studying journalism at University of Queensland in Brisbane, Samantha got her first job in Rockhampton in 2005, where she started as a news reporter for WIN Television.

For the next five years she worked as a journalist and presenter, reading the news across North Queensland for Cairns, Townsville, Mackay and Rockhampton.

During her time in the Beef Capital, Samantha was named the 2006 Rockhampton Show Personality, and went on to become the Rockhampton finalist in the Spirit of Queensland Awards in 2007.

In 2010, Samantha was offered the opportunity to return to her home town of Toowoomba, and presents the news for three bulletins across the network.

Two years later, Samantha and her young family moved to Sydney, where she got the opportunity to work for Nine News, producing and presenting the National Early News and Qantas in-flight bulletins.

Samantha moved back home to Queensland in 2014, taking time off to raise her two young boys, before returning to work as a reporter at Nine News in Brisbane.

In 2015, Samantha was proud to be the Beef Australia MC and presenter, hosting a series of promotional videos and events.

Samantha will return to Beef Australia 2018 this May and once again tell the great Beef Australia story.