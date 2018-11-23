Popular Yeppoon Lagoon garners management plan

LOVED BY ALL: Crowds gathered at the Yeppoon Lagoon.

YEPPOON'S new lagoon precinct is becoming so popular a formal management plan is now being developed to manage use of the lagoon and the foreshore.

At this week's Livingstone Shire Council meeting, a report was tabled showing mapping of the areas divided into three according to community spaces, group spaces and for events.

In the first five months since opening in May, 60,000 people visited Yeppoon Lagoon.

That figure was smashed last month with 80,000 visitors in October alone.

On top of general community use, the council has received multiple requests for events such as open-air movie nights, markets, fitness activities, outside broadcasts, sporting and school groups and a request to film an advertisement.

It's the activities beyond the "normal use” of the lagoon that councillors say need careful managing for safety and well-being and to keep the lagoon's main focus.

Deputy mayor Nigel Hutton said the council knew the lagoon would represent new opportunities for events.

"This policy is about making sure we don't lose sight that this is a community asset, but also so we don't miss opportunities, like advertisements being shot.

"Every opportunity to promote the Capricorn Coast we need to take, while providing spaces for the community to enjoy.

"This document provides that as well as giving guidance as to what's allowable and what's not.”

Maverick councillor Glenda Mather told the meeting she was against the commercialisation of an area specifically built for recreation.

She said car parking issues would be exacerbated and asked whether lifeguard numbers would be increased given the numbers.

However Cr Hutton said the reason the strategy was necessary was to ensure safety and "so we have a choice as to when and how it's used”.

"It's about giving officers and the organisation the capacity to control and guide the use of that facility,” Cr Hutton said.

"If we know it's a school day and will be quiet that's a good opportunity for other groups to use the space, or to inform us we'll need extra lifeguards.

"This document helps to guide that and give us control over when we'll see influxes.”

Councillors voted 5-2 to manage the precinct according to tables presented in the plan.

Cr Mather and Cr Tom Wyatt voted against the motion.