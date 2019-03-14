Popular Yeppoon tourist park listed for sale

FOR SALE: Poinciana Tourist Park at 9 Scenic Hwy, Cooee Bay, has been listed for sale via an expressions of interest campaign.

THE Poinciana Tourist Park in Cooee Bay, Yeppoon, is up for sale via an expressions of interest campaign.

CBRE Hotels' James Carrick and Paul Fraser will lead the campaign on behalf of a syndicate of financial investors, who have owned the fully managed Capricorn Coast park for the past six years.

"Given a change of circumstance and other business interests, the syndicate is moving to sell the 23,500sqm site - providing the opportunity for an incoming purchaser to reposition the park and take the asset to the next level,” Mr Carrick said.

The caravan park at 9 Scenic Hwy, has 103 sites, including 12 cabins and 21 permanent residences, as well as 12 non-powered and 58 powered caravan sites.

Sitting just 200 metres from Cooee Bay Beach and the Coral Sea, the site also features a saltwater pool, large barbecue area and modern amenities.

"An astute developer or experienced operator has the opportunity to capitalise on the strong market conditions in Yeppoon to create a mixed-use caravan park and retail shopping precinct, subject to the relevant planning approvals, to capitalise on the current strong market conditions,” Mr Carrick said.

Expression of interest close April 17.