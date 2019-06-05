POPULATION STATS: Does we have more females or males?

An aerial view of Yeppoon CBD in 2011.

An aerial view of Yeppoon CBD in 2011.

A POPULATION profile detailed in Livingstone Shire Council's ordinary meeting agenda this week shows there is more males than females in Livingstone.

According to data from June 2017, there are 37, 290 persons living in Livingstone.

This is an increase of 1, 798 people since 2011.

It is predicted by 2041, there will be 55, 740 people residing in Livingstone.

Of the current population 51.3 per cent are male and 48.7 per cent are female.

The highest percentage of religious group overall was Christianity.

24.6 per cent noted no religion followed by 24.4 per cent with Catholic, 18.2 per cent Anglican and seven per cent Uniting Church.

11. 9 per cent did not answer or specify a religion.

Livingstone is also made up of a 3.82 per cent Indigenous population, 0.25 per cent Torres Strait Islander and 0.34 per cent Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander.

Children aged 0 to 14 make up 18.9 per cent of the population.

People aged 65 years and over make up 17.6 per cent.

Livingstone has a higher median age (42) than Central Queensland (36), Queensland (37) and all of Australia (38).

The most common ancestries in Livingstone were Australian 31.3 per cent followed by English with 29.5 per cent, Irish at nine per cent, Scottish 7.7 per cent and German with 4.7 per cent.

The report noted the data was sourced from the Queensland Statisticians Office (2019) and the Australian Bureau of Statistics Census (2016).