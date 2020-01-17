‘Pork barrel’: Scathing report over sporting grants

GRANT CONTROVERSY: Decisions made by Senator Bridget McKenzie in the lead up to last May’s Federal Election are being called into question. She met with Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and the Yeppoon Swans to approve a $146,200 grant for the upgrade to their sports ground.

GRANT CONTROVERSY: Decisions made by Senator Bridget McKenzie in the lead up to last May’s Federal Election are being called into question. She met with Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and the Yeppoon Swans to approve a $146,200 grant for the upgrade to their sports ground.

CAPRICORNIA MP Michelle Landry has hit back against claims that her government issued sports grants in a biased manner to seats they favoured in the lead up to last year’s Federal Election.

The controversy surrounds a report released by the Australian National Audit Office on Wednesday where the auditor general Grant Hehir found problems with the way Nationals deputy leader Bridget McKenzie handled the sports grant program in her capacity as the Sports Minister.

The report determined that Ms McKenzie’s office had run a “parallel” assessment process in deciding how to hand out $100 million in grants, ignoring the merit-based assessment undertaken by Sports Australia for almost half the successful projects, rejecting more than 600 grants which were recommended.

Minister for Agriculture Bridget McKenzie and Prime Minister Scott Morrison speak to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra in early January. (AAP Image/Marc Tewksbury)

She was accused by the ANAO of “distribution bias” in the awarding of 684 grants to grassroots sporting clubs that was “not consistent with the ­assessed merit of applications”.

Two weeks before May’s Federal Election, Ms McKenzie was in Yeppoon handing more than $146,000 to the Yeppoon Australian Footballl Club to upgrade Swan Park.

Labor Sports spokesman Don Farrell said the report revealed taxpayers’ funds were used to pork-barrel key marginal seats ahead of the election, demanding Scott Morrison immediately stand down Senator McKenzie from the ministry.

“The Morrison government’s shameless politicisation of taxpayers’ money meant for community sports clubs is appalling, unacceptable and cannot go ­unpunished,” Senator Farrell said.

Queensland Senator Murray Watt said clubs across Central Queensland took the time to prepare grant applications, thinking they would be assessed fairly.

Senator Murray Watt has attacked the Federal Government’s sport grant approval process. Picture: Jerad Williams

“Now, we learn the Minister hand-picked projects, to help the LNP buy votes,” Senator Watt said.

“This betrayal of the sporting community means it is now impossible for clubs to have any faith that this government will assess their grant applications fairly.

“Michelle Landry must come clean and say which local clubs missed out on grants and what role she had in influencing the minister.”

Ms Landry challenged Labor to say which sporting groups and organisations in either Rockhampton, ­Yeppoon, Mackay or Moranbah were not deserving of sporting infrastructure funding.

“Thousands of sporting men, women and children have benefited from grants to upgrade ageing and flood-damaged sporting facilities, along with essential lighting to improve safety,” Ms Landry said.

“Is the Yeppoon Australian Footballl Club not deserving of $146,200 to build lights on Swan Park to enable safe training and playing of AFL Football for all members, children, senior women and mens teams?

“Is the Concise Equestrian Centre in Palmyra not deserving of $38,500 to install new toilet/shower/change facilities and a portable classroom?”

Minister for Agriculture Bridget McKenzie, Vice Chair of Beef Australia Grant Cassidy and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry.

She pointed to the ANAO report’s findings that no applications assessed as ineligible were awarded grant funding.

“These organisations in Capricornia got their grant approvals on their own merit,” she said.

“Communities in Central Queensland deserved every cent they got to repair ageing or flood-damaged fields and premises, provide more facilities for women and increase opportunities for night-time participation.

“The program is supporting the construction of new community infrastructure and upgrading so many sporting facilities to help support local jobs, increase participation in sport and get more Australians moving.”

The Federal Government has acknowledged the recommendations of the ANAO performance audit into the Community Sport Infrastructure program and said they would take action, with Sport Australia, to address the report’s findings.

The audit was triggered by Labor after Liberal candidate Georgina Downer handed out a $127,000 cheque for a local bowling club in South Australia as part of the program during the election campaign.

Twenty-six years ago, Labor sports minister Ros Kelly was forced to resign over the so-called “sports rorts affair” after she was unable to explain the distribution of sports grants to marginal electorates under a $30m scheme.

When asked by the ABC whether she would apologise for how the $100 million was handled, Ms McKenzie said, “not at all”.

This latest report comes just weeks after a separate audit of the government’s $220 million regional jobs and investment packages program found ministers rejected almost 30 per cent of recommended projects and supported 17 per cent of those not recommended by the department.

Bridget McKenzie’s office was contacted for comment.

Sporting groups who have received funding in the Capricornia electorate over the past 12 to 18 months are as follows:

Round One

Moranbah Tennis Association - $21,000

Concise Equestrian Centre - $38,500

Rockhampton Basketball Incorporated - $228,869

Round Two

Capricornia Coast Netball Association - $330,000

Round Three