Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A hungry crocodile has outdone all the fishos at this week’s Barra Nationals competition, gulping down a pig as it made its way down the river.
A hungry crocodile has outdone all the fishos at this week’s Barra Nationals competition, gulping down a pig as it made its way down the river.
Offbeat

Pork chop: Croc snapped chowing down on pig at fishing comp

by WILL ZWAR
8th May 2021 7:33 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A HUNGRY crocodile has outdone all the fishos at this week's Barra Nationals competition, gulping down a pig as it made its way down the river.

Snapping the picture, below, fisho and NT News columnist Alex Julius said he spotted the croc last Wednesday while looking for a place to catch a healthy share of barramundi.

"We were heading down river in the lower section of the Daly (River) and there was a boat with friends of mine on board and we pulled over to have a chat, as we got closer they all started waving their arms and yelled out 'croc, pig, croc, pig'," he said.

"I'm a photographer among other things and always had a good view on board … we went down there and I couldn't see a croc, all I could see was these pigs legs in the air motoring about 5km an hour, the croc was underneath.

"Every time I got a bit closer he pulled it more, that was the only shot I got."

A second croc confronted the first croc with hopes of getting a share of the feed but Mr Julius said the pair seemed stuck in a Mexican standoff, before they disappeared, with the pig safely between its jaws, underwater.

 

A croc snaps up a pig for lunch during the Barra Nats on the Daly River this week. Picture: Alex Julius
A croc snaps up a pig for lunch during the Barra Nats on the Daly River this week. Picture: Alex Julius

 

Mr Julius said the Barra Nationals were always a great place to see some of the Territory's wildlife in action.

"It's always an adventure going on one of our rivers, especially when you're there for a week," he said.

"I've taken a few good pics over the years … one of a croc walking up the bank with a barra in his mouth and disappearing into the bush … there's not as many big ones as there used to be unfortunately."

Originally published as Pork chop: Croc snapped chowing down on pig at popular fishing comp

crocodile wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One dead, one airlifted in separate truck and car crashes

        Premium Content One dead, one airlifted in separate truck and car crashes

        News One person has been airlifted and another is feared dead in separate crashes between cars and trucks in the state’s north and northwest.

        Letters: Quarantine is no guarantee - lives matter

        Premium Content Letters: Quarantine is no guarantee - lives matter

        News Letters to the Editor and Harry Bruce’s cartoon.

        CQ hockey star’s triumphant return from injury

        Premium Content CQ hockey star’s triumphant return from injury

        Hockey ‘For her to play so well through that tournament is a testament to her character...

        MOTHER’S DAY: Mum and son duo work together at the hospital

        Premium Content MOTHER’S DAY: Mum and son duo work together at the hospital

        Health ‘When I am on shift and he is on, well then he is just like everyone else, one of...