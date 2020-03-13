Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Christopher Tsompanoudis filmed and photographed up the skirts of his female co-workers on more than 50 occasions. Picture: John Gass
Christopher Tsompanoudis filmed and photographed up the skirts of his female co-workers on more than 50 occasions. Picture: John Gass
Crime

Porn-addicted engineer filmed up skirts of women

by Isabella Magee
13th Mar 2020 7:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A "PORN-ADDICTED" Brisbane engineer has pleaded guilty to secretly recording and photographing up the skirts of women more than 50 times.

Christopher Tsompanoudis, a mechanical design engineer, admitted to 51 counts of making observations or recordings in breach of privacy relating to 10 women.

Christopher Tsompanoudis claims his offending was “the consequence of addiction to adult pornography”. Picture: John Gass
Christopher Tsompanoudis claims his offending was “the consequence of addiction to adult pornography”. Picture: John Gass

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Trevor Perry told the Brisbane Magistrates Court that video footage obtained by police showed the women photographed by Tsompanoudis.

Defence Lawyer Ross Malcomson tendered two psychologists' reports on behalf of Tsompanoudis who he said had "depressive disorder" and whose offending was "the consequence of addiction to adult pornography".

"…(there is) a recognition that (sic) addiction was the gateway activity to the matters now before the court," Mr Malcomson said.

"It's open for me to (assume) there was a sexual motivation behind these offences," Magistrate Anthony Gett said.

A woman who Tsompanoudis preyed on and committed 21 offences against wrote in a victim impact statement that she was the victim of a "deliberate manipulation" by the man.

Tsompanoudis will be sentenced on May 12.

More Stories

Show More
court crime queensland upskirting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Developer keen to start on GKI Resort

        premium_icon Developer keen to start on GKI Resort

        News Altum Properties are one step closer to realising their dream of taking over the leases of Great Keppel Island Resort from Tower Holdings

        Shock as Australian fashion business collapses

        premium_icon Shock as Australian fashion business collapses

        Business The decision has been made to wind up the Australian company

        MORNING REWIND: The top five stories you may have missed

        MORNING REWIND: The top five stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on what was making headlines in the last 24 hours

        Rain plus children needing to get to school equals $700 fine

        premium_icon Rain plus children needing to get to school equals $700 fine

        News A WOMAN driving her children to school due to the rain has been slapped with a $700...