Porsche’s ballistic new mini supercars

Porsche has addressed a key flaw in its Cayman and Boxster duo, ditching an often-criticised four-cylinder engine in favour of a new flat six for the range-topping 718 Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder.

While undoubtedly fast, the current-generation sports cars have been roundly criticised for uninspiring engines that sound like the love child of a Subaru WRX and VW Beetle.

The Porsche Cayman GT4 gets a big flat six cylinder engine.

That changes in the new GT4 and Spyder, which bring a new 4.0-litre flat six capable of revving to 8000rpm, bringing the sort of sound people expect from a high-performance Porsche.

While the brand's compact Cayman and Boxster duo have been a driver's pick from day one, Porsche has been reluctant to put a powerful motor in the mid-engine sports cars for fear of tarnishing the more expensive 911's halo.

The 911 remains faster and more powerful than 718 twins now capable of sending 309kW and 420Nm to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission, hitting 100km/h in 4.4 seconds before reaching a 304km/h top speed.

With big performance comes a large price tag.

But the new engine should offer similar characteristics to the much more expensive 911 GT3, a model revered for its instantaneous response and soaring redline as much as its outright performance.

Priced from $209,000 as the topless Spyder or $218,800 for the more focused Cayman GT4 coupe reaches Australia in the first quarter od 2020. Interested customers shouldn't wait long, as Porsche's local allocation for limited-production "GT" models often sell out quickly.