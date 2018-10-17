Wingard a Hawk, Burton and Mayes heading home to Port

Hawthorn defender Ryan Burton is joining Port Adelaide in a homecoming trade after being part of the deal that releases Power midfielder-forward Chad Wingard to the Hawks. Picture: Quinn Rooney (Getty Images)

PORT Adelaide has moved defender Jack Hombsch to the Gold Coast after closing the the Chad Wingard trade with Hawthorn.

Hombsch's move to the Suns - after Gold Coast co-captain and key defender Steven May was traded to Melbourne - was sealed with a 2019 fourth-round draft pick.

Port Adelaide earlier collected first-round draft pick No.15, 2017 Rising Star runner-up Ryan Burton, this year's second-round draft pick No.35 and the 2019 fourth-round pick from the Hawks in return for Wingard and the Power's 2019 third-round call.

Critically, Port Adelaide has risen to No.5 in November's AFL national draft.

The Power used the Wingard spoils to claim the invaluable fifth pick from Brisbane.

To do this, Port Adelaide has moved on picks Nos. 6 and 35 and its 2019 third-round pick to the Lions. In return, the Power also scores Brisbane defender Sam Mayes, who, like Burton, returns to SA where he also played his SANFL football with North Adelaide.

Mayes was a first-round pick (No.8) for the Lions in 2012.

Chad Wingard with Jared Polec and Ken Hinkley after Port’s final-round loss to Essendon. Polec will be at North Melbourne next year, Wingard at Hawthorn. Picture Sarah Reed

The deal was sealed with the AFL on Wednesday morning, well before the trade deadline at 8.30pm (AEDT)

Wingard reacted to his exit from Alberton saying on social media: "First of all just want to thank the Port Adelaide Football Club for the opportunity to play at the highest level when they drafted me in 2011.

"Has been quite the journey and have enjoyed all the highs and lows with the boys. Thank you to the fans who have been there since day one and supported myself and my family through it all.

"To all the volunteers, staff, coaches and players at Port: Just want to say a massive thank you and I appreciate everything you've done for myself and the club. My family have been through a lot over the last month and I appreciate all the support from fans and friends who helped us through this time.

"To the fans, I have always loved you guys, and wish nothing but the best for the boys in the future. But I'm also excited to start my new journey and taking on another challenge. Thank you for the memories Port Adelaide I leave with the greatest memories and appreciation of everything you've done for me and my family. Love you guys."

Sam Mayes is on his way home from Brisbane to join Port Adelaide. Picture: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Port Adelaide now holds first-round draft picks No. 5, 10 and 15.

Burton, 21, will join Port Adelaide with an extended contract after rewriting his deal with Hawthorn that expired at the end of 2020. He agreed to terms with the Power overnight while on holiday with his former Hawthorn team-mates in the US.

Port Adelaide football chief Chris Davies reacted to the trade saying: "We are excited about what Ryan can bring to Port Adelaide.

"We know about his ability to play on both talls and smalls as a defender and his versatility to take on a number of roles across the park.

"Clearly he can play as a defender but we see him also developing as a midfielder or forward and having a long and successful future at Alberton."

Of Mayes, Davies said: "Sam will add run and experience to our group. We are pleased to be able to bring him back to South Australia and give him an opportunity to rediscover his best form.

"Sam can play in defence, on the wing or in the forward line and he can only add value to our squad."

Wingard is the third Power player moved on in this trade period after wingman Jared Polec and defender Jasper Pittard were both released to North Melbourne last week.

Port Adelaide has gained West Coast premiership ruckman Scott Lycett in a free-agency deal.

Port Adelaide insists it was wiser to trade Wingard this year rather than lose him as a free agent next season.

"Chad requested a trade to Hawthorn, which left the club with a decision to make as to whether we traded him this year and controlled the situation or lost him next year to free agency and receive a compensation pick," Davies said.

"We think we have been able to achieve an outcome here which sees the club secure a talented player in Ryan Burton and draft selections which will help our playing list into the future.

"Chad has made countless friendships at Port Adelaide that will remain strong and we wish him well."