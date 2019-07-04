Menu
Port Alma Shipping Terminal.
Council News

Port Alma upgrades, fishing platform and dam jetty on cards

vanessa jarrett
by
4th Jul 2019 3:38 PM
FISHING has remained a strong focus for Rockhampton Regional Council as their tourism branch Advance Rockhampton has continued to make headway on ongoing plans.

It was noted in the council's Advance Rockhampton's Operational Report for May 2019.

The ordinary meeting report outlined the focus of their actions in May for the Rockhampton Recreational Fishing Development Strategy.

The team is continuing negotiations to secure appropriate land tenure for the Casuarina and Inkerman Creek boat ramps at Port Alma.

It was announced in March the two new boat ramps would cost $8 million and are being funded by the State Government and the Gladstone Ports Corporation.

It is expected over the duration of a normal week that 150 vessels will be launched from the new ramps, a total of 7500 across the year.

As part of the Advancing Mount Morgan Strategy, staff are also continuing concept design work for the No.7 Dam Jetty/Pontoon system.

The strategy also includes a 4WD park, motorbike and rail trails, tourism businesses, a CQ dinosaur and fossil collection and more.

It was also reported the council had pledged $300,00 to a fish rehabilitation program to implement fish habitat and introduce fish species including saratoga.

Advance Rockhampton is planning with the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries for the implementation of the Mount Morgan Fish Habitat Enhancement Plan in line with the expectations of the dam's operator, FRW.

It was announced earlier this year the Ski Gardens at Wandal would be a possible location for land-based fishing platforms.

Concept design work is now being worked on for this and it is noted it would assist local rowing clubs.

