Port Curtis man's quest for compensation for flood levee

Gary Lynch says Rocky council has communicated poorly with him over the levee planning and the impact on his land which is outside the levee.

A NEW flood levee will protect hundreds of properties but for Port Curtis resident Gary Lynch, living outside of the wall will lead to adverse consequences for which he hasn't been appropriately compensated.

A professional rural property valuer, Mr Lynch knows better than most where the South Rockhampton flood levee will hem around in the Hastings Deering site, within eye sight of his property, about half a kilometre to the south.

Mr Lynch acknowledges the flood prone nature of the land he has owned since 2006, where he conducts IVF and artificial insemination for his Gracemere Brahmans stud business.

He said in August 2018 a council representative paid a visit to his property and flagged a number of potential water issues created by proximity to the levee wall.

The council officer raised a number of issues including a change in flood water movement towards the property, an increase in water height and turbulence, shorter notice periods before floods and more widespread, frequent and protracted flooding events which would negatively impact on the farm's infrastructure.

"Their opinion was that we've got nothing to address. They said you're going to cop the impact and that's it as far as we're concerned,” Mr Lynch said.

After failing to receive a response to correspondence sent to RRC's chief executive, mayor and councillors in November 2018 where he raised his concerns and desire for compensation, Mr Lynch claimed to have been given the cold shoulder.

"All I wanted was information. I was working in good faith, I thought council was going to do the right thing,” he said.

Spurred on to do further research, he found the 'South Rockhampton Feasibility Report' on the council's website detailed the positive benefits of the levee but lacked detail on the negative impacts of the levee on property owners.

"My wife and I request that council identify and consider the negative impacts of the levee on property owners outside the levee area,” Mr Lynch said in his letter before requesting a formal meeting to discuss the issues he had raised.

The State Government is working with the council to progress the project, but Queensland Infrastructure Minister, Cameron Dick said delivery of the proposed South Rockhampton Flood Levee was the responsibility of Rockhampton Regional Council.

"Compensation for properties impacted by the proposed levee is the responsibility of council and should be incorporated into any business case,” Mr Dick said.

LEVEE MAP: This is the latest map depicting the features and alignment of the South Rockhampton Flood Levee. RRC

RRC general manager regional services Peter Kofod confirmed they had contacted a number of property owners, including Mr Lynch, throughout the planning stages of the flood levee.

"In regards to his property, the modelling forecasts that during a Q50 flood, which is a little higher than the 2011 floods, the water level through Mr Lynch's paddocks would already be between two and three metres without the levee,” Mr Koford said.

"With the South Rockhampton Flood Levee in place, there would be an increase in the height of the water in Mr Lynch's paddocks of between 7 and 15cm along with a slight increase in velocity.

"We will continue to talk to property owners throughout this project and, once the approval is in place and there is certainty, council will be able to meet with individuals to discuss possible solutions for their particular parcel.”

The council invited submissions on the project as part of their community consultation: engage.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au/levee