Port Curtis Road School commemorates

PORT Curtis Road State School staff, students and parents paused to pay their respects to the Australian Forces who served in the Vietnam War from 1962-1975.

Mr Mal McCallum and Mr Geoff Carter from the Capricornia and Rockhampton RSL Sub Branch attended the ceremony. Mr Geoff Carter played the bugle during the school's emotional Remembrance Day service.

During the remembrance service, Mr Geoff Carter presented to the school a unique bestowment from Mr Tiny Clark, President of the Capricornia and Rockhampton RSL Sub Branch, a bugle from the Khyber Pass. Mr Tiny Clark purchased the bugle in 1976 in Darra in the Khyber Pass when he was with the United Nations as part of a military observer group in India and Pakistan. Mr Clark served with the R.A.A.F in Vietnam, Malaysia, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Papua New Guinea.

Port Curtis Road State School senior students conducted the school's service. "We are a very proud school and community that celebrate Remembrance Day every year" said Mrs Julianne Emmert, school Principal. "Miss Irene Ingrey and Mrs Cherrie Collins and the senior students put in a lot of hard work staging today's ceremony".

Middle school students made paper poppies for the school's ANZAC Day Memorial garden and Remembrance Day garden, with rosemary from the school's ANZAC Day garden being worn by staff, students and parents.