Port has a finger on Buzza

Port Adelaide has expressed interest in dumped Geelong forward Wylie Buzza.

After losing Billy Frampton to hometown rival Adelaide and trading fellow talls Dougal Howard and Paddy Ryder to St Kilda, the Power is one of several clubs to have sounded out Buzza's manager Tim Hazell.

The 199cm Buzza, 23, was cut by the Cats after playing just nine games in four seasons after being drafted at pick 69 in 2015.

The Queenslander can now be claimed as a delisted free agent.

Wylie Buzza takes a strong mark for Geelong in the VFL.

"We have spoken to Port and other clubs about him but there's nothing too strong in any of the talks yet,'' Hazell told The Advertiser.

"We're sitting back with hope but I think Port is just checking off on all delisted players, so you never really know.''

The Power is in the market for a tall forward after failing to bring any players in during the trade period while losing Frampton, Howard and Ryder.

This leaves it relying heavily on No. 1 target Charlie Dixon, who is injury prone, and emerging but still unproven 21-year-old Todd Marshall.

Veteran swingman Justin Westhoff, 33, is a genuine forward but tends to play more up the field, including the wing.

Jack Watts, who played just two games this year before suffering a serious leg injury that ended his season, was recruited as a forward but started the year recast as a playmaking defender.

The Charlie Dixon and Todd Marshall combination up forward is still a work in progress. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

A cult figure because of his bushy hairstyle and unusual name, Buzza did not play an AFL game this year for minor premier Geelong.

But he performed strongly in the VFL, kicking 32 goals in 17 games and finishing runner-up in the best and fairest award.

Any chance he had of staying at the Cattery was dashed after Geelong traded for veteran Crows forward Josh Jenkins.

Like Jenkins, Buzza can pinch-hit in the ruck.

Hazell said Buzza believes his best football is in front of him and that he has plenty to offer another AFL club.

"There's plenty of conversations around where Wylie sits but there's also some water to go under the bridge,'' he said.

"We'll keep having conversations with clubs and hopefully something comes his way over the next couple of weeks.

"Wylie is really optimistic and keen to get a second chance in the AFL and make the most of it.

"He just needs an opportunity to show his worth at AFL level but it's a bit of a waiting game at the moment.''