Bushfire
News

Portable water system funds for CQ bushfire fighting

Kerri-Anne Mesner
9th Oct 2020 3:00 PM
FUNDS for a portable water system will help next Livingstone Shire next bushfire season.

The council will receive $2 million for a major design and construction of a potable water supply system, Keppel MP and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga said

The funding is part of a $6 million funding for projects in five Queensland council areas heavily impacted by last year’s bushfires.

“The Livingstone Shire Council project is for $2m to design and construct a four-megalitre concrete potable water supply reservoir and associated infrastructure,” she said.

“This funding will help deliver a project that will contribute to economic and social recovery and create local jobs.

Ms Lauga said the reservoir would be built just to the west of Emu Park off the Rockhampton-Emu Park Rd.

It’s a $2.5m project and Livingstone Shire Council was contributing $500,000.

“Some areas of Livingstone Shire were hard hit by the bushfires and, in some instances, some are still recovering,” she said.

Ms Lauga said six projects benefiting from the first round of funding under the program, with more than $30 million in future investment still to come.

Queensland Treasurer and Minister responsible for the Queensland Reconstruction Authority (QRA) Cameron Dick said the funds would prove a welcome boost to local communities at a time of significant challenge.

“We know Queensland communities are doing it tough at the moment with the COVID pandemic still wreaking havoc around the world,” Mr Dick said.

“However, because we’ve managed the health response in our state we can progress projects like these that create jobs and infrastructure for Queenslanders.”

