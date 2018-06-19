Positive 2018 picture for Rocky real estate market

IMPROVEMENT in the Rockhampton real estate market is just around the corner with the prestige market seeing strong activity leading to a number of sales over $1 million, a new report says.

The latest June residential property report by Herron Todd White paints a positive picture for the recovering Rocky real estate market, with sales in January to March described as "quite positive”.

The report comes on the back of March REIQ figures which showed Rockhampton was one of only three centres in the state to record a quarterly rise in house prices.

Herron Todd White says there is a still good buying within most price brackets in Rockhampton with no real stand-out areas.

"The best buying is in the sub $300,000 established homes.” the report states.

"Newer homes have tended to hold their prices better over the past few years but are still offering buyers good value for money.”

Rental vacancy rates have dropped to around 3.5 per cent with some agents reporting possible small rent increases.

"Although there is still some way to go, the Rockhampton market is showing some positive signs that will hopefully lead to market improvement,” the report says.

"The prestige market has seen more activity in recent times with a number of sales over $1 million and a few more that have not been far off that mark.”

High end sales this year include $1,370,000 for 3 Athelstane Street and $860,000 for 92 Albert Street in The Range.

On the positive side, Herron Todd White says the coal industry is more buoyant and strong employment continues in this sector.

"Together with the current and future projects, these factors should see a more positive outlook for residential property in the region,” it says.

Courtney Ryan, from Ray White in Rockhampton, confirmed the market was very buoyant.

She said recent sales included 69 Boongary Road ($865,000) and 63182 Bruce Highway ($367,000).

"Our current property management vacancy rate is 2.76 per cent for the office,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Rockhampton unit market continues to provide purchasers with a wide variety of options, says Herron Todd White.

A number of unit properties are in progress in various areas throughout Rockhampton.

"Of note, The Gallery, which is the latest Riverside high rise apartment complex, is all but completed, with a number of units still available for purchase,” the report said.

"The Skyview complex is also under construction and The Loft apartments are getting pre-sales together.

"New walk-up units are also available on both sides of the river in older more established areas.

"Older units are generally priced in the lower section of the market and are generally offering good buying.”

More positive news is on the horizon with Rookwood Weir and the lingering project the two largest projects mooted for the area.

"Should either of these go ahead, they will help drive the Rockhampton and Central Queensland economy in the future,” the Herron Todd White report says.