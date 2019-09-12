Positive attitude will get Katelyn the job

Katelyn Fry is hopeful she can get a job at the new Carl's Jr after her speed interview felt successful.

KATELYN Fry has been a single stay-at-home mum for the last few years but with her youngest heading to prep next year, she is looking to re-enter the workforce.

Katelyn was among the crowd of attendees at the Carl’s Jr recruitment session this week.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin after her speed interview, Katelyn is confident she is in the running for one of the 70 crew staff positions.

With a positive and upbeat attitude, Katelyn wasn’t fazed by the quick process of the interview which was held in the open room surrounded by other interviews.

“Not really I prefer a fast process truth be told,” she said.

Katelyn has been looking for a job for the past month.

This was the second interview she has secured so far and she applies for about three to four jobs a day on Seek.com.

She said there was plenty of jobs out there if you looked.

“There is a lot of jobs online but you need qualifications and skills and depends on your availability, depends if you’re a mother,” she said.

“I find I am underqualified for a lot of the jobs but I apply anyway.”

Katelyn’s previous employment includes industrial and domestic cleaning and KFC in her younger years. She is hopeful that with her fast food experience, she could be successful in getting a job with Carl’s Jr and can’t wait to see it open.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for Rockhampton.”