Positive case caught virus at pub

Victoria has recorded four new local Covid infections as health authorities revealed a positive case likely caught the virus while at the pub.

The state’s Covid response commander Jeroen Weimar said one of the positive infections announced on Thursday was believed to have contracted the virus at the Sporting Globe in Mordialloc.

The pub at 590 Main Street, Mordialloc, has been listed as a public exposure site from 6.17pm to 9.43pm on May 23 due to a positive case being at the venue.

Health authorities confirmed the four new local infections on Friday morning as the state entered its first day of a week-long snap lockdown.

All of the new cases were linked to the Whittlesea cluster, as the total number of cases in the latest outbreak ballooned to 30.

The health department also confirmed two new cases in returned travellers in hotel quarantine, bringing the number of active cases in the state to 39.

More than 47,400 Victorians were tested in the past 24 hours, while 17,223 vaccine doses were also administered.

A positive case is believed to have caught the virus at the Sporting Globe in Mordialloc. Picture: Penny Stephens

“We believe they caught the infection then … so we now see the significant risk, in particular, at those social venues, the bars and clubs,” Mr Weimar said.

“We are very keen to ensure people who have been to those places at those times come forward very quickly.

“If you have been to those locations, if you have been out partying with somebody who was Covid positive at the same time with you in that space, it is important we identify who you are and get you tested and make sure you isolate.”

He said the social venues of concern were the Sporting Globe Mordialloc, The Three Monkeys and Somewhere Bar in Chapel Street in Prahran, The Local in Port Melbourne and The Palace Hotel in South Melbourne.

“They are a particular concern to us because essentially, they are clubs, social contacts, places where we expect to see significant numbers of people in close proximity, dancing, singing, doing what they do,” Mr Weimar said.

“One of those locations we have now had one case of confirmed community transmission. Obviously what we are keen to exclude as quickly as we can is whether there has been any other community transmission of those other venues.”

Health officials are racing to stop the latest cluster that sent the state into lockdown and virus infections spread rapidly across the city.

Since Monday, cases have spread from Whittlesea in Melbourne’s north to Casey in the outer southeast, Melton in the western suburbs and inner city suburbs such as Port Phillip, Stonnington and Boroondara.

More than 120 venues have now been listed as public exposure sites, while the department has identified about 15,000 contacts of positive cases that are either required to quarantine for 14 days, or test and isolate until they receive a negative result.

Authorities said the four exposure sites at nightclubs in Prahran and South Yarra remained a significant concern, with health officials urging revellers to come forward or advise of any friends who they know visited the sites.

Victorian Acting Premier James Merlino announced the new cases. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw

Acting Premier James Merlino warned on Thursday the outbreak would become “increasingly uncontrollable” unless authorities did something “drastic” to stop it.

“If we make the wrong choice now, if we wait too long, this thing will get away from us,” he said.

“This kind of short, sharp action is effective in stopping this thing in its tracks.”

Anyone who has symptoms of Covid-19 – such as fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, chills, sweats or a change in sense of smell or taste – has been urged to get tested immediately.

Victorians can now only leave their home for one of five reasons for at least the next seven days.

More than 120 venues have also been listed as Covid public exposure sites.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Positive case caught virus at pub