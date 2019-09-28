Positive community response

Valued feedback: A representative group from across the local community recently participated in a panel exercise that provided even greater insight into the priorities and vision for the Livingstone community as part of the Livingstone 2050 : Shaping Our Tomorrow planning project.

Valued feedback: A representative group from across the local community recently participated in a panel exercise that provided even greater insight into the priorities and vision for the Livingstone community as part of the Livingstone 2050 : Shaping Our Tomorrow planning project.

THROUGHOUT May and June, more than 2000 community members were engaged in consultation and engagement activities as part of the Livingstone 2050: shaping our tomorrow planning project.

Deputy mayor Nigel Hutton said the council would like to sincerely thank every resident who took the time to participate in the consultation activities, which ranged from phone and online surveys, to community pop-ups.

“All of the fantastic feedback and useful comments our community partnerships team received will be collated and used to guide the direction of what the 30-year plan will include for the residents of our shire,” Cr Hutton said.

“The engagement activities also included school visits and consultation workshops, where the project team was able to gather genuine and valuable feedback from children as young as five right though to our senior residents.”

More recently, a representative group from across the local community, comprising participants from different locations, various ages, and diverse relationships to the shire participated in a panel exercise which provided even greater insight into the priorities and vision for the Livingstone community.

“It is always encouraging to see such a high level of community interest and participation in a long-term planning process like this and I am confident that the finished product will ensure our community is working together for a bright future,” Cr Hutton said.

The Livingstone 2050: shaping our tomorrow planning project is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks, with the final plan to be released later this year.

The community can continue to keep updated on the project through the website www.livingstone.qld.gov.au.

Deputy mayor Nigel Hutton said council would like to sincerely thank every resident who took the time to participate in the consultation activities, which ranged from phone and online surveys, to community pop-ups.

“All of the fantastic feedback and useful comments our community partnerships team received will be collated and used to guide the direction of what the 30-year plan will include for the residents of our shire,” Cr Hutton said.

“The engagement activities also included school visits and consultation workshops, where the project team was able to gather genuine and valuable feedback from children as young as five right though to our senior residents.”

More recently, a representative group from across the local community, comprising participants from difference locations, various ages, and diverse relationships to the shire participated in a panel exercise which provided even greater insight into the priorities and vision for the Livingstone community.

“It is always encouraging to see such a high level of community interest and participation in a long-term planning process like this and I am confident that the finished product will ensure our community is working together for a bright future,” Cr Hutton said.

The Livingstone 2050: shaping our tomorrow planning project is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks, with the final plan to be released later this year.

The community can continue to keep updated on the project through the website www.livingstone.qld.gov.au.