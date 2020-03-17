Positive meth result a party-pooper for a party girl

A fun night out with the girls ended in court.

A fun night out with the girls ended in court.

CATALINA Merrylees's matter in Rockhampton Magistrates Court almost did not even go ahead this morning due to her attire - or lack off.

The minimally clothed defendant immediately drew the wrong type of attention from Magistrate Cameron Press.

"What you're wearing is not appropriate for a court," he said.

The shambolic affair began immediately as Merrylees elected to represent herself.

"There is one charge of driving whilst a relevant drug is present in your saliva, what were you doing with that charge?" Magistrate Press said, asking for a plea.

"I was really … like … having a fun night out with the girls and-" Merrylees said.

"No, no … just hold on for the moment," Magistrate Press interjected.

"I'm not asking about the charge at this point.

"I'm trying to find out whether you want to plead guilty to it or not, or whether you want to go and get some legal advice."

"Plead guilty," she said.

Magistrate Press then proceeded to read her charge.

On January 3, Merryless who was on L-plates at the time, was caught driving with methamphetamine in her system.

The police prosecutor said Merryless's roadside drug test returned a negative reading, but a secondary test sent away came back positive on January 23.

The prosecution said she was transparent with police about her drug use, stating she had used meth three days earlier on New Year's Eve.

Magistrate press asked Merryless if there was anything she wanted him to consider before he decided, to which she said 'no'.

But Magistrate Press decided to probe further.

"You were originally saying that you had a girl's night out?" he asked.

"Yes," she replied.

"Well, if a girl's night out involves methamphetamine, you need to change the girls you're going out with, alright?" he said.

Merrylees nodded in agreement.

"You don't want your life to be overtaken by drugs," Magistrate Press reinforced.

Merrylees was convicted, fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.