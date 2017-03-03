How one real estate agency sold $6.5m in property in 28 days

SNAPPED UP FAST: Pat O'Driscoll sold this house at 15 Bapaume St, Wandal to a first home buyer for $230,000. It was on the market for less than a week. It has three bedrooms, one bathroom and a garage at the rear of home.

TWO leading real estate companies in Rockhampton are reporting great interest in the property market so far this year - so much one sold over $6 million in property last month.

Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate Principal Neale Crow said they sold 27 properties over the past two months with over $6 million in sales in February alone.

"In real terms, (this is) a bit of an uplift in the volume of sales," he said.

"There seems to be more people in the market purchasing."

Meanwhile Mr Real Estate Rockhampton's Jason Rayner said his six-person team had settled 10 properties in the past six weeks and during the Christmas break (December 20 to January 10), they had 10 contracts.

"The buyer still has the upper hand because there are a lot of properties at competitive prices," he said.

Mr Rayner said most of the buyers his team are selling to are second and third home buyers - people upgrading their homes.

He said this was because interest rates were low and prices were good.

Mr Crow said the start to the year was the best in the seven to nine years.

"There seems to be a push back in to the investor and first home buyer market," he said.

"We are seeing people upgrading a lot more these days."

He said the first home buyers were purchasing property between $200,000-$300,000.

Mr Crow said investors were about to pick up a 5-6% return on properties in this region.

He said investors were coming out of the southern market where house values had increased.

"They are taking the equity and looking to invest in the property portfolios," Mr Crow said.

He said the reason why the Rockhampton region was on investors' radar was because of the confidence in the region with the news of job growth, particular with the Adani Carmichael Coal Mine.

"All the indicators to us is that there's a lot more positivity back in the market," Mr Crow said.

Mr Rayner agreed, saying this was a good time for buyers.

"I think we are near the bottom of this cycle," he said.