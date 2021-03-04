Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Australia’s retail conditions have improved. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
Australia’s retail conditions have improved. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
Business

Positive sign for Aussie retailers

by Gerard Cockburn
4th Mar 2021 12:00 PM

Australia's retail trading environment has continued its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, with latest data showing a rise in sales.

Latest figure from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show retail turnover for January improved 0.5 per cent on December figures, with close to $30.5bn spent during the month.

On an annual basis, turnover figures are trading 10.6 per cent above January levels a year ago

Turnover figures have experienced large swings since the beginning of the pandemic, plummeting 17.7 per cent in April last year following mass lockdowns that prevented households from spending.

According to the ABS, Queensland had the largest fall in retail sales, slumping 1.5 per cent on December trade, while Western Australia had the largest monthly increase of 2.1 per cent.

Clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing suffered the largest falls compared with any other sector.

Food retailing was the best performer, rising 1.6 per cent over the month.

 

Originally published as Positive sign for Aussie retailers

business economics economy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ man breaches DV order after victim contacts him

        Premium Content CQ man breaches DV order after victim contacts him

        Crime The Rockhampton man was also caught in possession of marijuana on a separate occasion.

        • 4th Mar 2021 12:00 PM
        Cap Coast cannabis supply cut short as 80kg seized by cops

        Premium Content Cap Coast cannabis supply cut short as 80kg seized by cops

        Crime One man has been charged and another is assisting police.

        • 4th Mar 2021 11:48 AM
        • 1 SunburntCountry
        Council funding available to support community projects

        Premium Content Council funding available to support community projects

        Council News Applications are now open for round three of the 2020/21 Community Assistance...

        Stunning home on The Range tops million dollar price tag

        Premium Content Stunning home on The Range tops million dollar price tag

        Property Agent reveals another two homes under contract above the million dollar mark in...