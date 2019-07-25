Menu
A treasured photo of Natalea Summers and her son Hamish.
Positive signs but it's reaching the 'scary' stage

Darryn Nufer
25th Jul 2019 9:57 AM
THE mum of Rockhampton crash victim Hamish Summers-Lawrie says there have been some positive signs this morning as her son fights for life in hospital.

"He's been lifting his arm a bit, little (hand) squeezes and still moving his bowel,” Natalea Summers said.

The 19-year-old remains on life support in Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital's intensive care unit following a fatal single-vehicle car accident on Malchi Nine Mile Road near Rockhampton on July 15.

Natalea said while there had been positive signs over the past two days, her son's battle had hit a hurdle.

"They have him on antibiotics for a chest infection,” she said this morning.

"We're still waiting and hoping for some more good signs today.

"It's scary. I just want him to open his eyes.”

Natalea is a jockey based in Rockhampton and her partner Darryl Johnston is a horse trainer who runs his operation at Callaghan Park racecourse.

Johnston was himself a jockey until a horror race fall ended his career in 2007 and rendered him a paraplegic.

A GoFundMe campaign for Hamish and his family has so far generated $1670 in donations.

