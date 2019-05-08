Possible attempted arson at Rocky servo

A fire was started in a bin at a bathroom of the Caltex service station on Yaamba Road.

A fire was started in a bin at a bathroom of the Caltex service station on Yaamba Road. Fraser Pearce

POLICE are investigating a possible arson attempt at a North Rockhampton service station overnight.

Fire crews were called to the Caltex service station on Yaamba Road at 10.55pm Tuesday night after reports of a a fire in the bathroom.

When crews arrived shortly after, the fire had been put out by an employee using an extinguisher.

It was discovered that a fire had been started in a plastic bin in one of the bathrooms.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services handed the incident over to police, who are interested in speaking with a male suspect who was seen at the service station earlier in the day.

If you have any information about this incident you can contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote this number QP1900893187.