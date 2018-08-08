Possible El Nino creating worry for drought conditions

WITH almost 60 per cent of Queensland currently experiencing the worst drought conditions in over 10 years, a new report by the Bureau of Meteorology shows the worst is far from over.

According to their outlook, the next three months will follow trends seen in previous months, with dry conditions, and above average daytime temperatures.

Bureau of Meteorology Climatologist Robyn Duell says the current conditions we are seeing are indicative of the less than desirable conditions for the rest of the year.

"The outlook is that it will more likely than not be drier than usual from August to October,” she said

"This is significant because of the current conditions have been so dry and warm since start of year.”

"Parts of Central Queensland for last several years have suffered through bouts of low rainfall and this outlook is indicating that were not going to see any respite over the coming months.”

So far this year, Queensland has seen record low rainfall, with August and October set to bring drier than average conditions for most of the country.

"In July, Queensland's state wide rainfall was more than 70% below average and state wide July was the fourth warmest on record for daytime temperatures. ”

She says that conditions throughout the year and this outlook will be causing a lot of worry for already stressed farmers.

"I think there's going to be a lot of worry and concern,” she said

"It's not a great outlook at all.”

She went on to say that the Bureau is closely watching activity in the Pacific Ocean, which may be showing signs of El Nino activity, which would be another blow to the farmers hoping to hear of possible rain.

"Were monitoring what's happening in the Pacific Ocean and we may see El Nino conditions develop in the coming months,” she said.

"But that's about a 50% chance at the moment, but if it were to develop that could potentially bring dryer than usual conditions to Eastern Australia during the second half of the year.”