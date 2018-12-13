Possible truck rollover on Bruce Hwy

4PM: Emergency services have confirmed that one patient is being treated for minor injuries after their truck ran off the road on the Bruce Highway.

The incident happened 40kms north of Marlborogh shortly before 3pm.

The patient was reportedly trapped but by the time emergency services arrived, they had self extricated.

The patient is currently being treat by Queensland Ambulance Service at the scene.

3.15PM: REPORTS indicate that a semi trailer has crashed on the Bruce Highway shortly before 3pm Thursday afternoon.

Queensland Police have confirmed the truck has run off the road and it is believed it may have rolled near Marlborough.

No more information is known at this stage.

More to come.