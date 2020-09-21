Menu
Generic pic of a loaf of sliced white bread.
Crime

Post surgery medications linked to Coffee Club bread theft

Kerri-Anne Mesner
21st Sep 2020 12:00 PM
A DISABILITY pensioner placed on medication which impacted his memory stole a loaf of bread from the Coffee Club in Stockland Rockhampton and bottle of milk from a nearby business.

Steven Maurice Risk, 63, pleaded guilty on September 16 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of stealing.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Risk attended the shopping complex at 7am on May 27, withdrew cash from an ATM, took a loaf of bread from the Coffee Club.

She said the manager arrived an hour later and noticed the daily bread delivery was low.

Ms King said a witness advised the manager of Risk’s movements, which included taking a bottle of milk from a nearby store.

She said when police attended Risk’s residence, he told them he could not recall the incident, saying he was on medication which impacted his memory.

Risk had a three-page criminal record.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said his client lived with his 23-year-old son who was his carer.

He said his client had Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and major depression following the death of his daughter 10 years ago.

Mr Robertson said Risk recently had surgery for fluid on the brain and was on antibiotics as well as steroids which significantly impacted his memory.

Risk was fined $250 and a conviction was recorded.

