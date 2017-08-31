Post Talisman Saber community forum

Soldiers from the 5th Battalion, the Royal Australian Regiment watch on as United States Marine Corps C-130 Hercules, AH-1W Super Cobra and UH-1Y Venom aircraft prepare to depart the airstrip at Mount Bundey Training Area in the Northern Territory as part of Exercise Talisman Saber.

THE AUSTRALIAN Defence Force (ADF) invites residents of Rockhampton and surrounding areas to attend a community forum to discuss Exercise Talisman Saber 2017, which was conducted in Rockhampton, Shoalwater Bay and surrounding areas in June/July this year.

The purpose of the forum is to provide an update to the community following the exercise, thank the community for their support and provide an opportunity for members to raise any issues or concerns associated with Talisman Saber.

Event details

WHEN: 6pm - 8pm Tuesday, September 5, 2017

WHERE: Bauhinia House, Cnr Berserker St and High St, North Rockhampton QLD 4701

WHO: Defence representatives for Talisman Saber planning and conduct

Tea and coffee will be available following the forum. We look forward to seeing you there.

Contact:

Any enquiries on this event can be forwarded to ExTS.PublicAffairs@defence.gov.au