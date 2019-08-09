Postie grills steak in ‘hellish’ hot truck

LET them eat steak.

A Phoenix-area postman's lunch has gone viral after the steak was cooked on the dashboard of the mail truck - demonstrating the insane heat in which some United States Postal Service employees work on a daily basis.

In a series of photos, the overwrought mail deliverer showed a steak in several stages of the cooking process, with a meat thermometer ultimately rising to 142 degrees Fahrenheit (61 degrees Celsius) - the appropriate temperature for safe eating, as reported by The New York Post.

Postman grills steak on dashboard to show hellish working conditions. Picture: Arizona House of Representatives

Shawnna Bolick, a member of the Arizona House of Representatives, sent a letter to the president of the American Postal Workers Union, Mark Dimondstein, imploring him to address the issue.

"It is shocking to hear of postmen having to endure the extreme Arizona temperatures that result in delivery trucks, many of which do not have airconditioning, regularly reaching above 128 degrees," Mrs Bolick wrote in a statement.

"Working conditions must be improved immediately to ensure the safety of mail carriers subjected to these dangerous temperatures."

Mrs Bolick outlined the "inhumane" conditions in which Postal Service employees are forced to work, recalling anecdotes from workers not just in Arizona, but Ohio, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico as well.

She said she's heard from women and men who have been "sent to the emergency room to deal with heat stroke and heat exhaustion," with some requiring treatment for days in the hospital.

Just needs a nice glass of shiraz. Picture: Arizona House of Representatives

It's not just heat that's so alarming, said Mrs Bolick. Those in cold climates suffer "the same issue in the winter months, but they are cold."

Mrs Bolick asked Mr Dimondstein to consider adjusting morning start times to allow workers in Arizona to deliver later during the cooler parts of the day, avoiding the blazing afternoon temps.

"I think sending a letter to the union representing these workers, along with the USPS representatives, should get the conversation going," she wrote.

The USPS issued a statement to Phoenix's ABC 15:

"We want to emphasise the Postal Service works to protect its employees all year through a strong health and safety program," the statement said.

"This includes instructions on messaging through the handheld carrier scanners, frequent service talks on recognising heat illnesses and taking shade or hydration, and street supervision that checks on carriers during the day.

"Our letter carriers work hard and we appreciate that effort in all conditions."

This article was originally published by The New York Post and republished with permission.