Possible severe thunderstorms have been forecast for parts of the Central Highlands region on Friday afternoon, March 12.
Weather

Potential for severe thunderstorms in parts of CQ

Kristen Booth
12th Mar 2021 1:45 PM
Thunderstorms could hit parts of the Central Highlands on Friday afternoon, the Bureau of Meteorology has warned.

The Bureau issued the storm warning with the possibility of damaging winds, heavy rainfall and flash flooding as part of its weekend outlook for Queensland.

Meteorologist Rosa Hoff said there was a possibility of severe thunderstorms for Maranoa, Warrego and Darling Downs regions, as well as the southern parts of the Central Highlands.

She said large hail could also fall in some areas.

Although the storms are expected to ease out of the area on Saturday with “sunnier skies to move in”.

