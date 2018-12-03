Poundies on Deathrow starts new charity drive on anniversary

Rockhampton Poundies on Death Row has turned one, and co-owner Brooke Lacey is seeking help from the public to raise funds for animals.

ROCKHAMPTON Poundies On Deathrow turned one yesterday, and co-owners Loz Batley and Brooke Lacey have no intention of giving up their dream of re-homing as many abandoned Rocky pets as possible.

The pair of animal lovers started the Facebook group with a goal of rescuing and finding new homes for abandoned pets at the pound.

This year, more than 400 dogs and nearly 500 cats had been rescued from the pound and rehoused.

Ms Lacey, the cat coordinator, said she and Ms Batley, the dog coordinator, started the community group after becoming concerned at the high number of abandoned animals.

"Back then the euthanasia rates were 90-95 per cent but since then we've been able to provide that extra support by providing temporary care for animals in the Animal Management Centre and relieving them of that by getting them out,” she said.

"They used to stay in there until transport arrived but this group allows us to get holdovers now, which means that euthanasia dates are pushed back and puppies that go in get out straight away.

"It stills gives them more room to holdover the animals and these holdovers are very important because without them they'd be euthanised.

"Recently they held over a dog three times for us... they want them all to come out and go to rescue so if we can help by getting out another particular dog because a rescue has saved it it means that dog that's been heldover still has that one space.”

Ms Lacey said since the beginning of Poundies on Deathrow, the public has become more aware of how prevalent the rate of unwanted animals is in Rockhampton.

"People have become more aware of it but there are still people very much in denial,” she said.

"There are Facebook pages with people giving away puppies and kittens for free and people are still saying you don't have to desex your pets.

"I say 'really? check our page and see what kind of an issue there is'.”

The Poundies pair are also seeking help from the public to help fund worming and flea tablet costs for re-homed pets.

"We're asking people to collect eligible containers for the Containers for Change and to donate to us so we can put the money towards these animals,” Ms Lacey said.

"We usually wear that cost and don't get any help. It will prevent cats and dogs giving fleas and worms to our foster carers' pets and stuff like that.

"Anything left over will go towards food and general costs, and even towards registering our business name so we can establish ourselves as a business.

"If anyone wants to donate food or litter or other items, we'd also be grateful for that.”

With Christmas just around the corner, Ms Lacey warned locals to think twice before gifting a puppy or kitten to a loved one.

"After Christmas we get an influx of unwanted pets because the new owners are over it and have realised there's a responsibility that comes with it,” she said.

"Make sure someone you're giving a pet to can look after it and adopt a pet if you can.

"We have around four dogs and around 13 cats looking for forever homes, and they will be at our next adoption day.”