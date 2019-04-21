Powell gets his head in the game at RDDA Easter Classic

DARTS: Born and bred Rockhampton man, Aaron Powell, was focused on his dart board, determined not to let his opponents psyche him out.

For him, the key to doing well in any darts competition, is keeping himself in the zone and unperturbed by the players behind him.

"It is a massively mental game,” the 23-year-old said.

"You've just got to focus on your own game and you'll get somewhere from there.

"I mostly just concentrate on the board.

"Don't let what your opponent is doing get to you.”

Powell was competing in the Rockhampton District Darts Association Easter Classic on the weekend against other players from Rockhampton, NSW, Brisbane, Townsville, Mackay and Rockhampton including two of the club's junior boys and one junior girl.

There were 23 180's thrown over the weekend.

"It happens every year around this time and this year we have had a pretty good turn out,” he said.

"There is the mixed doubles, doubles and singles over two days.

"[Sunday] was the last day. We have mixed doubles and doubles on Saturday and Singles [on Sunday].

"I did better [on Saturday] than I did [on Sunday] but overall I've had a great time.

"It's more about the enjoyment than it is about winning.”

Powell is a member of two local teams, the Rejects, who is plays with on Tuesday nights and New Mix, who he plays with on Thursday nights.

"We have a couple of Queensland players in the club so there's always a strong opponent, but you always give your best,” he said.

Fellow team-mate Dave Keding is a Queensland representative player who Powell said will be trying to make the team again this year.

"The way he is playing, he should almost definitely make the team,” he said.

Powell got involved in darts when he began playing with his family as a child.

It wasn't until he was 18 that he joined a local club and from there on, he was hooked.

”It's been a great experience for me. I've really enjoyed it,” he said.

Results

High Pegs went to Men - Simon Black with 125 and Ladies - Melinda (Lou) Lawerence with 122.

Junior players - Bill Stephenson Jnr with a 96 high peg, Taryn Abbott with a 96 high peg and Flynn Stephenson with a 180.

Mens Doubles Winners - Dave Keding & Josh Gibbins

Mens Doubles Runners Up - Simon Black & Les Ahmann

Ladies Doubles Winners - Lavinia Hogg & Kyla Ahmann

Ladies Doubles Runners Up - Dannii Harmsworth & Noreen Perry

Mixed Doubles Winners - Dave Keding & Kyla Ahmann

Mixed Doubles Runners Up - Ray Kingston & Lavinia Hogg

Men's Singles Winner - Dave Keding

Men's Singles Runner Up - Josh Gibbins

Men's Singles Semi Finalist - Les Ahmann

Men's Singles Semi Finalist - Simon Black

Ladies Singles Winner - Lavinia Hogg

Ladies Singles Runner Up - Dannii Harmsworth

Ladies Singles Semi Finalist - Kyla Ahmann

Ladies Singles Semi Finalist - Taryn Abbott (Junior)