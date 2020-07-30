Menu
Rockhampton resident Nell Healy.
Power bill savings send pensioner sky-high

Timothy Cox
30th Jul 2020 2:41 PM
THE money saved by some Central Queensland residents through energy bill rebates will no doubt be used in a multitude of ways.

Nell Healy, 79, knows where her share is going: she intends to use it go tandem skydiving for her next birthday.

“It was like Christmas coming,” she said about Ergon’s $200 power bill cut.

“It’s a lifesaver, $200 is a good difference off it.

“All of us pensioners – we’re doing it really tough at times, especially in the hot weather.”

Nearly 77,000 homes have received the relief, costing the State Government more than $15 million.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said older residents in particular were staying at home more often, increasing their energy bills.

He said the rebates would go “a long way to helping some of those people who are living absolutely day to day”.

Energy Minister Anthony Lynham said “times are tough … but it gets better”, as another $50 credit off power bills will be applied from September 1.

“This is only possible because Queenslanders own our energy assets,” he said.

LNP Shadow Energy Minister Michael Hart said his party’s plan would “allow other electricity retailers to compete across regional Queensland, which will mean cheaper energy bills for Rockhampton residents”.

“The LNP will stop Rockhampton households and small businesses from being treated like second-class citizens - you should get the same deal as people in Brisbane,” he said.

ergon energy power bills skydiving
