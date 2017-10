According to the Ergon Energy Power Outage webpage, the outage occurred at 7.04am and is affecting 532 customers.

OVER 500 properties on the Capricorn Coast have lost power this morning.

The customers affected live in Woodbury, Barmaryee, Byfield, Inverness, Lake Mary, Yeppoon, Farnborough, Bungundarra and Bondoola.

The cause and estimated time of repair and restoration is unknown at this stage.