Power duo have the Cyclones seeing double

Geraldynn and Geralynn Leaupepe have signed to the Rockhampton Cyclones

BASKETBALL: THE CQ University Rockhampton Cyclones are seeing double while they continue to bolster their 2020 NBL1 roster as the pre-season gets into full stride.

The latest signing is American-Samoan twins Geraldynn and Geralynn Leaupepe or Dynn and Lynn to avoid confusion.

Both have impressive international CVs with elite US college careers for Cal Poly University Scorpians in California.

The Leaupepes are both currently playing in Spain before coming to Rockhampton at the end of their Spanish foray in the euro-leagues.

After a great college career at Cal Poly University, Dynn has played in Denmark and Spain with her team Baxi Ferrol who are currently pushing for a playoff appearance

For Lynn 2020 will mark her second season Down Under having spent last season playing for the Sunbury Jets in the Big V (Victorian) competition.

Jets Lynn Leaupepe .Big V basketball: Sunbury Jets v Southern Peninsula Sharks. Picture:Rob Leeson.

There she averaged an impressive 19 points and 6 rebounds for the season and is now looking to make an impact in the NBL1 North competition.

“I am very excited to not only be playing in NBL1, but to be playing with my twin sister again,” she said.

“We really appreciate the interest and this opportunity from Rockhampton for letting the both of us on-board this upcoming season.

“I am looking forward to playing with the rest of the girls as well and meeting the rest of the coaching staff.

“I know we will make it a great season this year.”

Dynn too said she was extremely excited about joining the Cyclones program and playing with her sister Lynn in Rockhampton.

“I am also super excited for the opportunity that Rockhampton has given my sister and I to play alongside each other again,” she said

“We look forward to meeting our teammates, coaching staff and everyone associated with the organisation.

“Thank you again for this opportunity.”

Wade Rebetzke, Rockhampton Basketballs new manager.

General manager at Rockhampton Basketball, Wade Rebetzke, was equally excited to see to the twins put pen to paper.

He said the Leaupepes would be “a great fit” in the 2020 Cyclones squad.

“As a club we are extremely happy to have secured the playing services of the Leaupepe twins and can’t wait for their arrival,” Rebetzke said.

“The 5ft 9 inch (175cm) guards will provide the team with great flexibility and will provide great energy at both ends of the floor.

“The girls’ ability to get to the bucket at the offensive end and create for other teammates is something that really interested us and their ability to defend multiple positions on the defensive end is going to be a great asset for our group.”

Game one for the new-look Cyclones kicks off on the April 24 hosting Toowoomba at home.

Until then, the side will continue pre-season training and working to implement new signees into the team structure.