Power guarantee for new factory as pressure mounts

Queensland Minister for Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick is seen during Question Time at Parliament House.

THE power supply to Maryborough's Rheinmetall Nioa munition plant has been guaranteed by the Queensland Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Minister, Cameron Dick.

Fifty jobs are set to become available in the near future.

"We've been working closely with the company on power as well, we've been negotiating with them and we'll be reaching a conclusion, I'm advised, in the very near future," Mr Dick said yesterday.

"We'll be ensuring as part of that agreement that the plant has sufficient power to enable them to operate."

He said the State Government would reach an agreement with the company around the power supply and the relevant power infrastructure that needs to be installed to support the new factory.

It comes as LNP Leader Deb Frecklington called on Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to "give an iron-clad guarantee" that Maryborough's electrical grid can support the $60 million Rheinmetall ammunitions factory, which will create up to 100 highly skilled jobs in the Maryborough and Fraser Coast region.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien also was adamant the issue needed to be resolved.

"Maryborough needs jobs and the Rheinmetall Nioa projectile-forging plant will transform Maryborough's economy and create local jobs," he said.

"I've secured $28.5 million from the Liberal and Nationals government to bring the plant to Maryborough and now the Queensland Government needs to be open and transparent and confirm there is sufficient power in the electricity grid to enable it to operate.

"The Queensland Government owns the electricity generators and distribution network so the Premier must tell Maryborough that the power issue has been resolved so the manufacturing plant can proceed."

Mr O'Brien said he would like to see the State Government bring forward the delivery of projects to upgrade the Bruce Highway to improve safety and boost freight efficiency between Maryborough and the rest of Queensland.

"There's more than $1 billion of Liberal and Nationals government funding in the pipeline to fix the Bruce Highway through Wide Bay.

"The State Government is responsible for the management and delivery of these projects and I'd like to see them brought forward and constructed as soon as possible."