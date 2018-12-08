Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maryborough Fire Service were called to an fire in the electricity lines at the corner of Ann Street and Richmond Lane just after 5pm on Friday, December 7.
Maryborough Fire Service were called to an fire in the electricity lines at the corner of Ann Street and Richmond Lane just after 5pm on Friday, December 7. Boni Holmes
News

Power line bursts into flames in Maryborough

Blake Antrobus
Boni Holmes
by and
7th Dec 2018 5:30 PM

TRAFFIC is being re-directed along two Maryborough streets after a power line burst into flames on Friday evening.

One fire crew was called to the scene of Ann St and Richmond Ln after the pole caught alight after 5pm.

Bystanders said the line "burst into flames" and they were afraid to walk near the poles.

 

Maryborough Fire Service were called to an fire in the electricity lines at the corner of Ann Street and Richmond Lane just after 5pm on Friday, December 7.
Maryborough Fire Service were called to an fire in the electricity lines at the corner of Ann Street and Richmond Lane just after 5pm on Friday, December 7. Boni Holmes

However, the fire had extinguished by the time the officers arrived.

Firefighters have remained on scene to assess the damage and re-direct traffic.

fire maryborough power lines
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    William st Women: Michelle's been around the block and back

    premium_icon William st Women: Michelle's been around the block and back

    Business 'It's a nice little community': Six businesses all run by Rocky's females

    Fires, habitat destruction and policy failure of government

    Fires, habitat destruction and policy failure of government

    Letters to the Editor Devastation was due to government failure to properly manage land

    Where does the future of agriculture training lie now?

    premium_icon Where does the future of agriculture training lie now?

    Education Industry says opportunity will be lost if colleges close

    AgForce furious it was not consulted on closures

    premium_icon AgForce furious it was not consulted on closures

    Education They were 'staggered' they weren't asked for input into the closures

    Local Partners