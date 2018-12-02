Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The crash at Yaamba Rd.
The crash at Yaamba Rd. Allan Reinikka
Breaking

Power lines down after car hits power pole

Maddelin McCosker
by
2nd Dec 2018 1:10 PM

1.05PM: ONE lane of the Bruce Highway has been blocked following a car crash on outside of the True Blue Motor Inn on Yaamba Rd.

One lane between Stirling Dr and Olive St is also currently blocked.

12.55AM: EMERGENCY services are responding to traffic crash outside the True Blue Motor Inn on Yaamba Rd in Parkhurst.

Initial reports suggest one car has driven into an embankment and struck a power pole, with three patients on scene.

One male in his 30s have been extricated from the vehicle and one female is in shock.

As a result of the impact with the power pole some wires are down.

Ergon Energy has been notified of the incident.

Police crews are on scene to assist with traffic diversion.

car crash rockhampton yamba rd
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'Rest in peace mate': Bushfire tragedy shocks CQ community

    premium_icon 'Rest in peace mate': Bushfire tragedy shocks CQ community

    News Loss of popular young Rolleston man, who died trying to save his family's property, devastates town and region.

    UPDATE: Tropical cyclone set to form within 24hrs

    UPDATE: Tropical cyclone set to form within 24hrs

    Breaking 8.25am: Bureau releases track map, system poses no immediate...

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Possible fire at Mount Larcom

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Possible fire at Mount Larcom

    Breaking See a full update of the Central Queensland fire emergency

    CQ man charged after allegedly deliberately lighting fire

    premium_icon CQ man charged after allegedly deliberately lighting fire

    Breaking The fire was quickly extinguished as police gave chase to two men

    Local Partners