Power needs to harden up for Showdown: Wines

Tom Rockliff (front) and Justin Westhoff in action in the SANFL.

Port Adelaide can make inroads to changing its 'untrustworthy' narrative in Showdown 47 - but it will need to win the contested footy, says skipper Ollie Wines.

A 25-point loss to rebuilding Western Bulldogs that followed Port's upset of Geelong encapsulated frustration that has marked four-and-a-half seasons of inconsistency.

Port's pattern is to fire when written off and it must, as it is sitting outside the eight and a game behind Adelaide, with eight rounds remaining.

"It is a big week, Showdown. They are four points ahead of us so we are able to level things up," Power co-captain Wines said.

"We have to do some soul searching into this game and find out what went wrong.

"We think our best footy is capable of taking us into September but the problem at the moment is playing that week-in, week-out and doing it when we are expected to."

The Bulldogs toppled Port with a +32 tackle count, 34-28 stoppage superiority and efficiency inside 50.

Marcus Bontempelli, Jackson Macrae and Josh Dunkley wiped the floor with Port's engine room on Saturday night. Crows trio Rory Sloane, Matt and Brad Crouch represent another challenge for a Port side that could bolster its midfield with Tom Rockliff and Sam Powell-Pepper.

"We know these games are a flip of the coin so at the coal face, winning contested footy is so important in Showdowns. We will have to review it and put a bit of work into that," said Wines.

"Particularly their midfield love winning the footy and have a pretty potent forward line. We have to stop that."

Hinkley says Port's loss to the 'Dogs was "not good enough" from a leadership and coaching perspective. The only way to "change the narrative" around Port's unreliability is to win consecutive games against Adelaide, then Brisbane.

Ollie Wines tries to get a handball away under pressure from Josh Dunkley of the Bulldogs. Picture: Mark Brake/Getty Images

"You keep coming back and trying to get in that moment again and give yourself another opportunity to prove to yourself," said Hinkley.

However, Port faces a tough assignment in an "away" Showdown against an Adelaide unit smarting from its loss to Geelong on Friday night.

"That's what Showdowns are about. When you're in this town, they're big games," said Hinkley, who has lost six of seven Showdowns against Crows counterpart Don Pyke.

"Both teams are going to be pretty prickly."