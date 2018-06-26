Power out across North Rocky suburbs

Crews are restoring power to homes across North Rockhampton.

Crews are restoring power to homes across North Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK250215cpower9

7.50pm: THOUSANDS of households were without power across North Rockhampton after a major outage across the area.

The blackout hit around 7.40pm with Ergon Energy advising that the suburbs of Berserker, Frenchville, Iron Pot, Norman Gardens, Rocky View and Mount Archer were affected.

Lights flickered in South Rockhampton and Gracemere but did not go out.

Ergon said the damage that caused the outage would require emergency repairs and power would be progressively restored.

Within minutes of the outage power was restored to homes in the Farm St area and the Glenmore Shopping Village. Streets in Kawana followed.

There was a report of a power pole being on fire in the Rockhampton district however the location of that incident was unknown.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was called to a Kawana address were the power loss has affected a patient's oxygen supply.