Power out at hundreds of Rockhampton and Cap Coast homes

7.30AM: THERE are a number of locations around Rockhampton and Yeppoon without power after heavy rain from Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie overnight.
According to the Ergon Energy outage finder, power is out in the following areas:
- Pink Lily, where there have been reports of power lines and trees being downed in the storm, affecting 127 homes
- Berserker and Koongal, affecting 720 homes
- Bondoola, affecting 68 homes
- Lammermoor, affecting 28 homes
- Emu Park, affecting 44 homes
- Byfield, affecting 191
- Keppel Sands, affecting 367 homes
- Kabra, affecting 18 homes
- Gogango, affecting 63 homes
- Mount Larcom, affecting 606 homes