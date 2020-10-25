Menu
The Bureau has issued a storm warning for CQ.
POWER OUTAGE: Homes in Yeppoon, Ridgelands without power

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
25th Oct 2020 3:42 PM
THERE are more than 1700 homes without power in the Yeppoon area following storm damage and another handful impacted at Ridgelands.

Ergon Energy reported 1,725 homes were without power in the areas of Adelaide Park, Barmaryee, Bondoola, Bungundarra, Inverness, Lake Mary, Miriam Vale, Rossmoya, Woodbury and Yeppoon.

The outage was logged at 2.30pm and there is no estimated fix time at this stage.

Another 12 homes are without power at Mornish and Ridgelands, also caused by storm activity around 1.30pm.

Affected homes are on Garnant Rd, Glenroy Rd and Stewarts Rd.

Storm warning: Hail, heavy rain and damaging winds forecast

Yeppoon streets affected include Adelaide Park Rd, Ainsdan Ct, Angel Ct, Arthur St, Athertons Rd, Barmaryee Rd, Beak St, Ben St, Birdwood Ave, Biscayne Ave, Braithwaite St, Brook Side Cl, Bungundarra Rd, Caroline St, Catherine Ave, Cliff St, Condon Dr, Cooee Ct, Crannys Rd, Daly Creek Rd, Drain St, Eden Way, Emu Pde, Evans Rd, Explorer Dr, Figtree St, Findlay St, Groves Rd, Holt St, Hughes St, Hutton St, Ingrey Rd, Jean Dowie Ct, Jeffries St, John St, Kreis Rd, Lake Mary Rd, Lamberton St, Lee Ct, Leone Ct, Limestone Creek Rd, Little Park St, Madges Rd, Mary St, Megan Pl, Meilland St, Millers Pl, Misfeld St, Morgan St, Morilla Pl, Mount Rae Rd, Mount St, Mountain View Dr, Murray St, Neils Rd, Nevallan Dr, Nielsen St, Noon Dr, Normanby St, Old Byfield Rd, Paddys Swamp Rd, Park St, Power St, Preston Rd, Racecourse Rd, Ranger Dr, Raymond Tce, Rogan Pl, Ross St, School St, Serpentine Rd, Shadow Brook Pl, Shepherd St, Skelton Dr, South St, Spring St, Springdale Ave, Sypher Dr, Temingi Pl, Todds Rd, Tucker St, Vaughans Rd, Walls Rd, Ward St, Waringa Pl, William St, Williams Rd, Wilson St, Woodbury Rd, Woodvale Park Rd, Yeppoon Cres

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

